Magnesium Market CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Latest Trends by Leading Regions, Key Players and Applications 2022

Magnesium market report provides comprehensive analysis of key market segments and sub-segments, evolving market trends and dynamics, changing supply and demand scenarios, quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting, tracking current trends/challenges.

The Important Market Players Whose Activities Are Covered in The Report:

ICL (Dead Sea Magnesium)

NINGXIA HUI-YE MAGNESIUM MARKETING GROUP

POSCO

Shaanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industrial Group

US Magnesium (The Renco Group)

About magnesium

Magnesium is present in over 60 minerals but only dolomite, magnesite, brucite, carnallite, and olivine are used commercially. Our analysts forecast the Global magnesium market to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the period 2018-2022.

Magnesium is present in over 60 minerals but only dolomite, magnesite, brucite, carnallite, and olivine are used commercially. Our analysts forecast the Global magnesium market to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the period 2018-2022. Market Driver

High demand for steel from various end-user industries

Availability of substitutes

New production facilities in Canada