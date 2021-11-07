New Tactics of Ethernet Cable Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Ethernet Cable Market by Type (Copper Cable and Fiber Optic Cable) and Application (Industries, Broadcast, Enterprise, IT & Network Security, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Ethernet Cable Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Ethernet cable is the most popular and reliable networking technology for users, as it is easy to install and exhibits various benefits over other networking techniques. These cables enhance the performance of connected devices by high-speed data transfer. They connect and transmit broadband signals among a modem, router, computer, and other wired internet-enabled devices. The Ethernet cable plays a crucial role in industries, such as manufacturing, oil & gas, and others; it facilitates the ability to transfer data and control machinery.

Ethernet cable offers benefits such as high speed, lower latency, and guaranteed bandwidth to every connected device, along with reliability and higher security for data as compared to other networking technologies that significantly drive the adoption of these cables, thereby fueling the market growth. In the recent years, the growth of the North American Ethernet cable market was majorly driven by the development of technologically advanced industries, increase in adoption of fiber optic cables, and growth of broadcast applications. Technological advancements in the Ethernet cables sector to increase the internet speed and rise in demand for power over Ethernet (PoE) in industries are expected to provide huge growth opportunities for the market.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global ethernet cable market in 2017, owing to the presence of high population base, more number of industrial activities, and surge in the number of internet users. China, Japan, and India are some prominent countries for the ethernet cable market.

The Ethernet cable market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into copper and fiber optic cables. Furthermore, copper cable is classified into CAT3, CAT5, CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, and CAT8. The fiber optic cable is subsegmented into single-mode module and multi-mode module. By application, the market is classified into industrial, broadcast, enterprise, IT & network security, and others.

The key players profiled in the report include Belden Inc., Southwire Company LLC, Nexans, SAB Brckskes GmbH & Co. KG, Siemon, Schneider Electric, Anixter Inc., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., and Prysmian Group, and others.

These players focus on vital market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market reach, thereby retaining their position in the competitive market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global ethernet cable market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the – market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Copper Cable

– – – CAT3

– – – CAT5

– – – CAT5E

– – – CAT6

– – – CAT6A

– – – CAT7

– – – CAT8

– Fiber Optic Cable

– Single-mode Module

– Multimode Module

BY APPLICATION

– Industries

– Broadcast

– Enterprise

– IT & Network Security

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Belden Inc.

– Southwire Company LLC

– Nexans

– SAB Brckskes GmbH & Co. KG

– Siemon

– Schneider Electric

– Anixter Inc.

– Siemens AG

– Hitachi Ltd.

– Prysmian Group

