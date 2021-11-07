New Tactics of Europe Debt Collection Software Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Europe Debt Collection Software Market by Component (Software and Services) and Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Europe Debt Collection Software Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The debt collection software is a user-friendly solution for automating debt management processes. This software segments debtors according to their level of insolvency to differentiate collection processes and improvise recovery rates. It facilitates the users with productive features such as compliance management, contact management, credit bureau reporting, automated notices, in-house collections, payment plans, transaction management, and others.

Factors such as increase in need to control, manage, and automate all debt collection and recovery processes, rise in need to reduce bad debt and improve the cash flow while optimizing collection costs, and surge in demand for omni-channel collection efforts propels Europe debt collection software market growth. Moreover, the need for solutions, which provide wide range of functionality and flexibility related to debt recoveries with a short implementation time and more effective prioritization of debts to be collected drives the growth of this market. However, difficulty in implementation & integration of debt collection software and difficulty in tracking & reconciling the accounts system impede the market growth. On the contrary, increased demand for mobile applications and introduction of analytics in debt collection software are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global debt collection software market.

The European debt collection software market is segmented based on component, deployment type, and country. By component, the market is divided into software and services. On the basis of deployment type, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Country wise, it is analyzed across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, rest of Europe.

The major players operating in the Europe debt collection software market are Concent AS, Codix S.A., Advantage Software Factory, EXUS, Altitude Software Solutions, QUALCO, Atradius Collections, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Scorto, Inc., Aptic, Ferber-Software GmbH, Onguard, TIETO, and BS Software GmbH.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Software

– services

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

– Cloud

– On-premise

BY COUNTRY

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– France

– Germany

– Netherland

– Denmark

– Sweden

– Poland

– Finland

– Norway

– Iceland

– Rest of Europe

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Concent AS

– Codix S.A.,

– Advantage Software Factory

– EXUS

– Altitude Software Solutions

– QUALCO

– Atradius Collections

– Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

– Scorto, Inc.

– Aptic

– Ferber-Software GmbH

– Onguard

– TIETO

– BS Software GmbH

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top winning strategies

3.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5. Market player positioning

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Need to control, manage, and automate all debt collection & recovery processes

3.6.1.2. Need to reduce bad debt and improve the cash flow while optimizing collection costs

3.6.1.3. Rise in omni-channel collection efforts

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. High implementation and integration cost

3.6.2.2. Difficulty to track and reconcile accounts

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Increased demand for mobile applications

3.6.3.2. Introduction of analytics in debt collection

3.6.3.3. Usage of artificial intelligence to make debt collection smarter and easier

CHAPTER 4: EUROPE DEBT COLLECTION SOFTWARE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. SOFTWARE

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. SERVICE

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: EUROPE DEBT COLLECTION SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

5.1. Overview

5.2. CLOUD

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.2.4. Market analysis, by country

5.3. ON-PREMISE

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: EUROPE DEBT COLLECTION SOFTWARE MARKET, BY COUNTRY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by country

6.1.2. DENMARK

6.1.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.2.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.1.2.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment

6.1.3. FINLAND

6.1.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.3.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.1.3.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment

6.1.4. ICELAND

6.1.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.4.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.1.4.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment

6.1.5. NORWAY

6.1.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.5.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.1.5.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment

6.1.6. SWEDEN

6.1.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.6.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.1.6.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment

6.1.7. UK

6.1.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.7.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.1.7.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment

6.1.8. GERMANY

6.1.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.8.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.1.8.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment

6.1.9. FRANCE

6.1.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.9.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.1.9.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment

6.1.10. ITALY

6.1.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.10.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.1.10.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment

6.1.11. SPAIN

6.1.11.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.11.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.1.11.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment

6.1.12. POLAND

6.1.12.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.12.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.1.12.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment

6.1.13. The NETHERLAND

6.1.13.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.13.2. Market size and forecast, by component

6.1.13.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment

Continue @…



