New Tactics of Reservoir Analysis Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

Reservoir is a subsurface pool of hydrocarbons occurring in porous or fractured rock formations, which are both conventional and unconventional. Conventional reservoir hydrocarbons, such as oil and gas, that are trapped by overlying rock formations are found easily by well drilling, whereas unconventional reservoir hydrocarbons are trapped in rocks and have low permeability, and thus require special operation strategy to recover. Some of the finest examples of unconventional reservoirs are oil sand, gas hydrate deposit, tight gas sand, heavy hydrocarbon, bitumen, and others. Reservoir analysis plays a significant role in determining fluid property, pressure in well, and flow rates of hydrocarbon. Moreover, they provide necessary inputs pertaining to design, engineering, construction, and completion of oil & gas projects.

Upsurge in demand for energy worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the global reservoir analysis market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in focus on mature oil & gas fields and developments across oil & gas sector drive the market across different regions. However, high cost, risk of operation, and complexity pertaining to reservoir analysis are anticipated to hamper the market during the forecast period. Conversely, development in hydraulic fracturing technology and enhanced spending capacity on development & exploration tasks are expected to create new opportunities for the global reservoir analysis market.

The global reservoir analysis market is segmented based on service, end user, and geography. Depending on service, it is classified as reservoir simulation & geo-modeling, reservoir sampling services, and data acquisition & monitoring. By end user, it is categorized as onshore and offshore. The market is analyzed based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include Weatherford International Ltd., Schlumberger Limited DSM, Baker Hughes, Inc., Jiangxi East, Halliburton, and SGS SA. The other prominent players include Trican Well Service Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Geokinetics, Inc., Core Laboratories, and Paradigm, Expro Group.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment of the global reservoir analysis market.

– Market size and estimations are based on the comprehensive analyses of end users, developments, and services in the industry.

– An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitates the strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Service

– Reservoir Simulation & Modeling

– Reservoir Sampling Service

– Data Acquisition & Monitoring

By End User

– Onshore

– Offshore

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in global energy demand

3.5.1.2. Rising focus on mature oil & gas fields and new field developments

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High cost, risk, and complexities associated with reservoir analysis

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Technological advancements in reservoir analysis

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL RESERVOIR ANALYSIS MARKET, BY SERVICE

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Reservoir Simulation and Geo-modeling

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.2.1. By region

4.2.2.2. By Country

4.3. Reservoir Sampling Services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.2.1. By Region

4.3.2.2. By Country

4.4. Data Acquisition and Monitoring

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.2.1. By Region

4.4.2.2. By Country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL RESERVOIR ANALYSIS MARKET, BY END USER, 2018-2025

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Onshore

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.2.1. By Region

5.2.2.2. By Country

5.3. Offshore

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast,

5.3.2.1. By Region

5.3.2.2. By Country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL RESERVOIR ANALYSIS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast by Service

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast by End-user

6.2.4. Market Size and Forecast by Country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast by Service

6.2.5.2. Market Size and Forecast by End-user

Continue @…



