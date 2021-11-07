Ocean Freight Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – A.P. Moller, Maersk Global Shipping Services, Kvaver, Expeditors International of Washington, Deutsche Post AG

The “Global Ocean Freight Market Analysis to 2027” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the Ocean Freight Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography.

Ocean Freight Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Ocean Freight Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Ocean freight is the most common method of transportation used by exporters and importers to transport goods through seaways. In comparison to other freight services the ocean freight is cheaper, requires less maintenance, and is ideal for transporting bulky goods. The increasing focus towards reaching the global market is aiding the growth of ocean freight market. The ocean freight market is saturated and some of the major players holds the significant market share making it difficult for the smaller players to compete.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Ocean Freight Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The increasing demand for reaching the global customer, cost optimization, and bulk transport of goods are expected to influence the ocean freight market positively. However, slow speed and risk related to the ocean freight are the significant factors that might hinder the growth of the ocean freight market. The growing popularity of cross border e-commerce sector is the factor that is creating opportunities for the companies operating in the ocean freight market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Some of the Major Players In Ocean Freight Market:

A.P. Moller – Maersk

Global Shipping Services, LLC

Kvaver LTD.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group)

KUEHNE + NAGEL

DB Schenker

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Nippon Express

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

Ocean Freight Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Ocean Freight Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Ocean Freight industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Ocean Freight Market.

The global ocean freight market is segmented on the basis of offering, carrier type, freight type, and industry vertical. Based offering, the market is segmented as solution and service. On the basis of the carrier type the market is segmented as containers, bulk carriers, tankers, and others. On the basis of freight type the market is divided into less than container load LCL, full container load FCL, and others. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as automotive, manufacturing, electrical and electronics, government, and others.

Ocean Freight Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Ocean Freight Market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Ocean Freight Market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Ocean Freight Market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Ocean Freight Market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

