Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market 2019 | New Business Opportunities By Prominent Players: Novartis, Precision Lens, Carl Zeiss, Bausch & Lomb, Altomed, Beaver-Visitec International, Ophtechnics Unlimited, and Truvic Ophthalmic

The market of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing prevalence and incidence of cataract cases in the global population. Various technological developments in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices (OVDs) or viscoelastic agents are essential tools for the anterior segment surgeon. Although we use some type of viscosurgical device routinely for intraocular surgery, the number of available products continues to increase and improve, and therefore it is worthwhile to review the various agents and their advantages OVDs are transparent, gel-like substances that have viscous and elastic properties.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001311/

The key players influencing the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market are Novartis AG, Precision Lens, Carl Zeiss Ag, Bausch & Lomb, Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc., Altomed, Albert Heiss GmbH & Co. KG, Beaver-Visitec International, Ophtechnics Unlimited, and Truvic Ophthalmic.

North America is estimated to contribute to the largest share in the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, improved healthcare infrastructure and rising number of cataract cases. In addition, growing alertness through education and training program, and development of technological in OVDs are also driving the market growth of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to the growth of healthcare industry in Asian countries.

The global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. The product segment includes, combined device, dispersive device, and cohesive device. Based on technology, the market is segmented as, refractive surgery, cataract surgery, keratoplasty surgery, Vitreoretinal Surgery. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, eye specialty clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers.

The ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Inquire for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100001311/

The ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market based on product, application, end user, and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/