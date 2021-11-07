Resilient Flooring Market Forecast for Next 5 Years of Various Segments Along With Detailed Analysis of Industry Structure

Global Resilient Flooring Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The Global Resilient Flooring market is expected to grow with a CAGR of approximately 4.3% between 2019 and 2024.

Some of the key players operating in the global resilient flooring market are IVC Group (Belgium), Mannington Mills, Inc. (US), Mohawk Industries (US), NOX Corporation, Shaw Floors (US), Nora (Germany), Novalis (US), Milliken & Company (US), Unilin (Belgium), and Amtico International Limited (UK).

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 140 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) and market synopsis on “Global Resilient Flooring Market— Forecast till 2024.”

The global resilient flooring market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth, owing to the drastic development of the infrastructure sector, especially in emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The increasing need for IT parks and other construction projects in developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to offer tremendous growth opportunities for vinyl insulation flooring materials in the global market. Vinyl is the most preferred raw material and is extensively used to produce carpets and rugs in the global flooring market. The global resilient flooring market is extremely competitive owing to the presence of small and major manufacturers who use strategies such as product differentiation, innovative designs, mergers & acquisition, and expansion to increase its footprint, globally.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global resilient flooring market during the forecast period: MRFR

Geographically, the global resilient flooring market has been segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its position till 2024. This can be attributed to the growing construction industry in developing countries, such as India, China, Myanmar, and Thailand, owing to the support from the government regulatory bodies, which in turn, propels the demand for resilient flooring, further. China is expected to be the largest consumer of resilient flooring. It accounted for the largest market share among all countries in the region. The robust growth in the commercial and residential sector, the presence of a vast consumer base, and cheap labor are some of the factors that are projected to increase the demand for soft covering flooring in the country. Moreover, China, being the foremost global suppliers of the resilient flooring raw materials, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the construction industry, which will drive the market during the forecast period.

