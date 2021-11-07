Rising Health and Wellness Trends Drives Demand for Global Carb Blocker Supplements Market in 2019 – 2025 – Top Players are Modere, Genetic Solutions. NOW Foods, Absolute Nutrition and Other

A new market study, titled “Global Carb Blocker Supplements Market Research Report 2019” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Carb blocker is a type of dietary supplement which work differently than other weight loss medicines, formulated with various ingredients such as white kidney bean, and green tea extract. Carb blocker is also known as starch blockers which helps in minimizing the alteration of starch into sugar to delay the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. Some carb blockers are sold as weight loss supplements made from a set of compounds namely alpha-amylase inhibitors, which arise probably in certain foods. Carb blocker is mainly extracted from beans which also aids lesser the glycemic index of carbohydrate-rich nutrients along with diminishes the caloric effect of starchy foods. With a rich calorie diet and complete exercise activities, the supplement helps in maintaining personal weight goals coupled with balance blood glucose level, and reduce carvings.

Expanding health and wellness trend, growing prevalence of obesity, changing lifestyle, the rise in demand for specific supplements, frequently introduction of novel products are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global carb blocker supplements market. Moreover, continuous innovation, expanding modern retail outlets, increasing the inclination of female consumer towards enhancing external appearance, and changing consumer’s consumption pattern is another significant factor growing the carb blocker supplements market over the forecast period.

The global Carb Blocker Supplements market is valued to grow rapidly during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carb Blocker Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carb Blocker Supplements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Modere

Genetic Solutions

NOW Foods

Absolute Nutrition

Applied Nutriceuticals

Irwin Naturals

Natrol

Dynamic Health Products

Source Naturals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Capsules/Gels

Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3802921-global-carb-blocker-supplements-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Coffee Shops

Online Retail

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Carb Blocker Supplements Market Overview

2 Global Carb Blocker Supplements Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Carb Blocker Supplements Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Carb Blocker Supplements Consumption by Regions

5 Global Carb Blocker Supplements Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Carb Blocker Supplements Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carb Blocker Supplements Business

8 Carb Blocker Supplements Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Carb Blocker Supplements Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)