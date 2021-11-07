Sales of Cathode Materials Market to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period

Cathode Materials Market Introduction:

The ‘Cathode Materials market’ study, published by Persistence Market Research, provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential factors fueling the global market growth. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders, including their product offerings and business strategies.

During past couple of decades, a drastic surge in the oil price was witnessed in the global market. This was the first crisis alert for the world, the rise in price and scarcity of resources created the necessity for conservation of energy and finding an alternative technology for optimum utilization of resources. Development of renewable energy sources, smart energy conservation and storage technologies, advancements in automotive transmission and driveline systems have triggered significant demand for energy storage technologies. Batteries are one amongst the oldest and extensively used storage technologies globally and their performance vastly depends upon cathode materials. Dynamic end user requirements such as long service life, durability, fast charging and effective response times are some of the necessities which led to advancements and developments in battery material types.

However, world’s energy requirements were growing rapidly than supply, along with the rising issues of air pollution. Rise in air pollution and awareness about the impact of air pollution on human health has triggered development of cleaner and renewable energy systems, which are sustainable and affordable. These energy systems require storage capacity which must be versatile and effective which largely depends upon quality and performance of cathode materials. Batteries are one of the proven solution and versatile methods to store electricity. A battery consists mainly four components, cathode materials, anode materials, separators and electrolyte solution. The cathode materials supply ions while batteries are in charging or discharging mode. Cathode materials have been evolving gradually from the first generation level to the third generation level. The cathode materials market is expected to witness a significant double digit growth over the forecast period.

Cathode Materials Market Dynamics:

Durability, compatibility, efficient and fast charging are key criterion leading to significant developments in cathode materials market. Increasing use of lithium ion batteries in portable electronic accessories and equipment such as laptops, tablets, mobile phones, digital camera etc. are driving growth of batteries in respective applications ultimately resulting in increasing demand for cathode materials. Entry of local and global players into the energy storage system market are expected to support significant growth opportunities for cathode material suppliers in the market.

Not only consumer electronics but use of batteries in automotive industry for starting, lighting and ignition application is consistently growing. In addition, development of hybrid and electric engines in automotive, marine and locomotive application is further adding to the use of batteries in transportation sector. This trend is significantly driving the consumption of cathode materials across the globe. Use of batteries in domestic, commercial and industrial application as power back up and for maintaining uninterrupted power supply in power grids and telecom towers is another application of batteries. With modernization in power sector coupled with urbanization and smart cities development, demand for batteries and cathode materials is expected to witness consistent increase in near future.

Regulations over carbon emissions, use of lead, safe disposal and renewable energy usage targets across the globe are providing significant boost towards new product development initiatives in cathode materials market.

Cathode Materials Market Segmentation:

There are various perspectives of understanding cathode materials market segmentation. Some examples of such breakdown include cathode materials market segmentation on the basis of material type, application and region.

Cathode materials market segmentation by material type

Binders

Foils

Active materials

Cathode materials market segmentation by application

Electronics

Energy Storage System Residential Grid Storage Telecom Towers Other Industrial

Automotive

Power Tools

Cathode Materials Market Participants:

The competition landscape for cathode materials market is marked by presence of established players as well as small scale players. Some examples of market participants include Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co., Ltd., Targray, BASF, Nichia, NEI Corporation, Hunan Shanshan New Material Co., Ltd., Pulead Technology Industry Co., Hunan Reshine New Material Co Ltd Ltd., Umicore and others.

The cathode materials market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The cathode materials market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology Trends

Value Chain

Cathode materials regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The cathode materials market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Cathode material market report highlights: