Smart Indoor Lighting Market Trends 2019 and Industry Forecast 2023

Smart Indoor Lighting Market, By Light Source (FL, LED, HIDL), Product Type (Smart Bulbs, Ballasts, Fixtures, Relay Units, Gateways), Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless) and Application – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Smart indoor lighting is a technology designed for energy efficiency. It provides with low power consumption and hence offers cost saving measures. The use of automatic light dimming is an aspect of smart lighting that serves to reduce energy consumption and saves cost. One of the most common applications of smart lighting includes commercial and industrial buildings. Lighting accounts for 20% to 50% of the global consumption of energy. Lightings in commercial and industrial buildings contribute to around 40% of the total energy expenditure.

Major factors driving the smart indoor lighting market are the energy saving concerns and its advantages such as low maintenance cost, longer endurance and low power consumption are the factors responsible for the growth of smart indoor lighting market. The decreasing prices of LED components is another

The smart indoor lighting market has been segmented on the basis of light source, product type, communication technology and application. The application segment is further bifurcated into commercial, industrial and residential. Remote monitoring and automated lighting controls are driving the growth of smart lightings in residential and other indoor application segments.

The global smart indoor lighting market is expected to grow at approx. USD 8 Billion by 2023, at 27% of CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

Study Objectives of Smart Indoor Lighting Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the smart indoor lighting market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of light source, product type, communication technology and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for smart indoor lighting

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the smart indoor lighting

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of smart indoor lighting market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the market followed by North America, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in smart indoor lighting market in Europe attributes to the technical advancements and increasing investments in infrastructure modernization projects in that region.

Key Players:

The prominent players in Smart Indoor Lighting Market are – Philips Lighting (The Netherlands), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Honeywell International (U.S.), Cooper Industries, Inc. (Ireland), Digital Lumens, Inc. (U.S.), Legrand S.A. (France), Lutron Electronics Company, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), among others.

Segments:

Smart indoor lighting market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Light Source

Fluorescent Lamps

Light Emitting Diodes

High Intensity Discharge Lamps

By Product Type

LuminariesSmart Bulbs

Fixtures

Lighting ControlsLed Drivers & Ballasts

Sensors

Switches & Dimmers

Relay Units

Gateways

By Communication Technology

Wired Communication TechnologiesDigital Addressable Lighting Interface

Powerline Communication

Power Over Ethernet

Wired Hybrid Protocols

Others

Wireless Communication TechnologiesZigBee

Bluetooth

Enocean

Wi-Fi

Wireless Hybrid Protocols

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology providers

Residential end-users

Commercial end-users

Industrial end-users

Government bodies

