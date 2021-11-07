Warranty Management Software Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

The warranty management software is specifically designed to overcome challenges faced by organizations owing to warranty claims processing issues. Warranty management system enables administration, processing and tracking of all warranties throughout their lifecycle. This not only results in improved customer satisfaction but also significantly saves service costs and improves product quality. Warranty management incorporates different software such as warranty intelligence, claim management, service contract and administration management. These are useful for eliminating claim errors and reducing warranty claim cycle time.

The warranty management software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period with the growing trend of automation in industries owing to the key benefits such as reduced warranty expenditure and enhanced customer experiences. Furthermore, growing competition in the automotive and manufacturing industries is further expected to drive the warranty management software market. However, a lack of skilled workforce and high training costs may hamper the growth of the warranty management software market. On the other hand, growing awareness among SMEs is likely to showcase significant opportunities to the key players operating in the warranty management software market during the forecast period.

Some of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.Astea International Inc.

2.Evia Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.

3.IFS AB

4.Infozech Software Pvt. Limited

5.Mize, Inc.

6.Pegasystems Inc.

7.PTC Inc.

8.ServiceCentral Technologies Inc.

9.Tavant Technologies, Inc.

10.Wipro Limited

The “Global Warranty Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of warranty management software market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global warranty management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading warranty management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global warranty management software market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on premises. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global warranty management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The warranty management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting warranty management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the warranty management software market in these regions.

