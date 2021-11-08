(2019 – 2024) Polymer Nanocomposite Market is projected to Reach US$ more than 5% Billion by 2024 | 360 Market Updates
Polymer Nanocomposite Market Report Title: “Polymer Nanocomposite Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”
Polymer Nanocomposite Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Polymer Nanocomposite market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
Polymer Nanocomposite Market Overview:
The polymer nanocomposite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Growing applications in electronics specially in the semiconductor applications is one of the major factors that is driving the studied market. However, high processing costs is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
– Carbon nanotube segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing applications across various end-user industries.
– Growing demand for flame retardant polymer nanocomposites is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.
– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Polymer Nanocomposite Market Report:
Key Trends Of Polymer Nanocomposite Market:
Increasing Demand from Automotive Sector
– Polymer nanocomposites are used for both interior and exterior applications. Owing to their high load bearing characteristic despite their less weight, these nanocomposites are widely used in the automotive sector.456- One of the key applications of polymer nanocomposites in the automotive industry include their usage in fuel systems. Their nano size results in the smooth surface and helps in retaining any damage against corrosion and other barriers. The fuel lines are protected from the sour gas resulting in preservation of base resin properties. Additionally, these materials help in preventing the build-up and discharge of damaging static electricity at fuel systems.456- Polymer nanocomposites are also used for automotive exterior plastic parts in imparting conductivity, which is subjected to electrostatic painting, such as door handles, mirror housing, fender, etc.456- Other applications, include replacing membrane switches in automotive interiors by thermoformable, printable, capacitive touch sensors, and to enhance other thermal and mechanical properties.456- The automotive production is expected to increase in the coming years, as the automakers in the region have been investing enormously on the innovation and development of vehicles, especially lightweight and environment-friendly electric vehicles.456- Hence, such investments indicate the wait for development and production of new vehicles in the market, which is further expected to drive the demand for polymer nanocomposites market in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global polymer nanocomposite market owing to widespread adoption in industrial and automotive sectors in countries, like India and China.456- The aviation industry in China is said to be adding around 6,000 new airplanes between 2016 and 2033. China’s domestic air passenger market experienced the biggest incremental rise, in terms of the number of journeys made by passengers in 2018, when compared to 2017. The increase in the number of passengers encourages the government to invest more in production of more flights, which, in turn, increases the consumption of polymer nanocomposites.456- Industries like packaging, electronics & semiconductor, aerospace, defense, and coatings are continuously finding newer applications, which will further ignite the growth of polymer nanocomposites market in Asia-Pacific in the future.
Reasons to Purchase Polymer Nanocomposite Market Report:
- The report analyses how the stringent emission control norms will drive the global Polymer Nanocomposite market.
- Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.
- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Polymer Nanocomposite market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
