2019 Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Will Grow and Hit 7.8% CAGR By 2024 and Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to global Market | 360 Market Updates
Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Report Title: “Computer Aided Manufacturing Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”
Computer Aided Manufacturing Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Computer Aided Manufacturing market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Overview:
The computer aided manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024). CAM reduces waste and energy for enhanced manufacturing and production efficiency via increased production speeds, raw material consistency, and more precise tooling accuracy. The rapid growth in the use of CAM technologies was made possible by the development of mass-produced silicon chips and the microprocessor, resulting in more readily affordable computers.
– The miniaturization of devices has to lead to increased demand for accuracy and precision. The manufacturing of minute semiconductors requires a huge amount of precision and thus require high efficiencies in the manufacturing process.
– The high upfront cost required is the major restraint for the market. Due to the high associated costs, small manufacturers are not able to adopt it and thus the adoption rate decreases to a huge extent.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Report:
Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) uses geometrical design data to constrain automated machinery. CAM systems are associated with computer numerical control (CNC) or direct numerical control (DNC) systems. These systems differ from initial forms of numerical control (NC) in that geometrical data are encoded mechanically. The use of computer modeling to test products is pioneered by high-tech industries like aerospace and semiconductors.
Key Trends Of Computer Aided Manufacturing Market:
Automobile is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share
Creating automobiles is not a singular process, especially after the globalization of engineering, design, and manufacturing facilities and third-party suppliers. This is the reason behind the need of information system to help to create cars with the help of computer-aided manufacturing (CAM).
Automotive CAM also addresses straightforward mechanical design issues, such as fit, clearances, strain, stress, heat, and vibration. CAM systems are also finding application in handling the gargantuan part files typical in automotive designs part files that might contain upwards of 14,000 components.
In using Automotive CAM systems, the fault detection is made easy on the production line and the same can be eliminated immediately. Traditionally, car manufacturers would have had to take parts away for testing. They would have only been able to test small sections of large batches, meaning there was always the risk of something going wrong elsewhere.
CAM simulations also help computers to simulate various real-life situations on 3D models. This includes testing for what would happen if there was a violent impact, harsh weather, high speeds, wear and tear, and during crashes.
North America is Expected to have the Highest Market Share
With the increased adoption rate of industrial robotics in the United States region, the CAM adoption have been multiplied in the recent past. With the industrial robots coming into the picture, the CAM has helped to improve the functioning of the robotics.
The increased competition betweeen the manufacturers in North America has to lead to loss of market share. There is a huge demand to increase efficiencies. With the introduction of Industry 4.0 and Smart factories, the manufacturers are in constant need to automate the process in order to increase efficiencies.
The increased cost of labor in the United States has forced the manufacturers to adopt automation in order to reduce the expenditures. With the adoption of CAM, the risks associated with human labor is also reduced by a large amount.
Reasons to Purchase Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Report:
- The report analyses how the stringent emission control norms will drive the global Computer Aided Manufacturing market.
- Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.
- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Computer Aided Manufacturing market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
Overview of TOC, what it contains? –
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.2 Distribution Channel
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
