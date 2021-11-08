AC Photovoltaic Water Pump System Market by Offering Hardware, Software and Services 2019

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global AC Photovoltaic Water Pump System Market Research Report 2019-2023” new report to its research database.

An AC Photovoltaic Water Pump System is a pump running on electricity generated by photovoltaic panels or the radiated thermal energy available from collected sunlight as opposed to grid electricity or diesel run water pumps. AC Photovoltaic Water Pump System is based on photovoltaic (PV) technology that converts solar energy into electrical energy to run an AC motor based water pump.

The environmental friendly energy goes popular that boosts the solar water pumps market, and the deï¬cit in electricity in some areas and high diesel costs affects the pumping requirements of community water supplies and irrigation; so using solar energy for water pumping is a promising alternative to conventional electricity and diesel based pumping systems. According to research, the global AC Photovoltaic Water Pump System market is expected to reach $84 million by 2022.

Based on the application, Agriculture was the largest application segment and accounted for 72% of total market volume in 2017. Agriculture is also expected to witness the fastest growth of 45% from 2018 to 2022 due to AC Photovoltaic Water Pump Systems are used where there is water scarcity, insufficient electricity and erratic rainfall, like emerging market India, China, Japan etc.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to witness huge growth due to increasing number of photovoltaic installations in China. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a highest CAGR during the forecast; the rapid growth of emerging economies in Asia such as China, India, and Japan is likely to help the Asia Pacific AC Photovoltaic Water Pump System market in the coming years.

Global top manufacturers of AC Photovoltaic Water Pump System are USL, Bright Solar Water Pumps, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd, CRI Group, Solar Power and Pump Co., LLC, Rainbow Power Co Ltd, American West Windmill and Solar Company, Grundfos, Wenling Jintai Pump Factory, SunEdison, Shakti Solar Pumping System, Lorentz, Greenmax Technology, Conergy, Dankoff Solar, Greenmax Technology and Flowserve among others.

AC Photovoltaic Water Pump System Report by Material, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the AC Photovoltaic Water Pump System basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

