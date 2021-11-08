AI Market: World-Wide Trends, Size, Demand & Growth Opportunities till 2019-2023

Global AI Market Outlook: AI Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The AI market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of AI to analyse the AI market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Microsoft Corp. IBM Corp. (NITI Aayog) Blue River Technology Inc. (John Deere) Agribotix LLCGranular Inc.aWhere Inc. Taranis (Mavrx Inc.) Prospera Technologies Ltd Gamaya SA Ec2ce Descartes Labs Inc. PrecisionHawk Inc. Cainthus Corp. Tule Technologies Inc.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in agriculture is expected to register a CAGR of over 21.48%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The report profiles the application of AI, for increasing production and streamlining cultivation process, in the farming sector.

Points covered in the AI Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Study Deliverables

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Policies

4.5 Technology Snapshots

4.5.1 Machine Learning

4.5.2 Computer Vision

4.5.3 Predictive Analytics

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Usage of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) across Agricultural Farms

5.1.2 Rising Adoption of IMS Advanced Technologies to Enhance the Crop Productivity

5.1.3 Government Initiatives that Support the Adoption of Modern Agricultural Techniques

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Standardization

5.2.2 Lack of Adequate Awareness among Farmers

6. AI in Agriculture Market Segmentation

6.1 By Application

6.1.1 Weather Tracking

6.1.2 Precision Farming

6.1.3 Drone Analytics

6.1.4 Other Applications (Livestock)

6.2 By Deployment

6.2.1 Cloud-based

6.2.2 On-premise (UAV)

6.2.3 Hybrid

6.3 By Service

6.3.1 Professional

6.3.2 Managed

6.4 By Region

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

7.1 Microsoft Corp.

7.2 IBM Corp. (NITI Aayog)

7.3 Blue River Technology Inc. (John Deere)

7.4 Agribotix LLC

7.5 Granular Inc.

7.6 aWhere Inc.

7.7 Taranis (Mavrx Inc.)

7.8 Prospera Technologies Ltd

7.9 Gamaya SA

7.10 Ec2ce

7.11 Descartes Labs Inc.

7.12 PrecisionHawk Inc.

7.13 Cainthus Corp.

7.14 Tule Technologies Inc.

*(List Not Exhaustive)”

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of the AI in Agriculture Market

Continued…

