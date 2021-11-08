Air Cargo Screening Market SWOT Analysis by 2027 – 3DX-RAY, Astrophysics, EAS Envimet Analytical Systems Ges.m.b.H., ICTS Europe, L3 Security and Detection Systems, Leidos, Rapiscan System, Smiths Detection

Screening or Security checks for air cargo is increasing as global air cargo traffic has increased substantially across the globe. Adoption of advanced air cargo screening technologies has increased, which are more proficient and effective in screening a large volume of cargo. Furthermore, the new sophisticated air cargo screening systems provide improved threat detection capability, which is catalyzing the air cargo screening market growth.

The “Global Air Cargo Screening Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of air cargo screening market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology and geography.

The rising need for effective air cargo screening systems for the rapid increase in air traffic and also the new entry of a larger number of air service providers are driving the air cargo screening market. The technological advancements in the IT systems are essential for the development of the modern air-cargo screening system, which is also a driving factor of the air cargo screening market. Also, the growing fleet size of e-commerce for parcel delivery purpose is creating the opportunity for the air cargo screening market.

The global air cargo screening market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading air cargo screening market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Key Players:

• 3DX-RAY

• Astrophysics

• EAS Envimet Analytical Systems

• ICTS Europe

• L3 Security and Detection Systems

• Leidos

• Rapiscan System

• Smiths Detection Group

• Teledyne e2v (UK)

• VOTI Detection

The global air cargo screening market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented as fixed and portable. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into explosive trace detection (ETD), non-computed tomography transmission x-ray (Non-CT X-Ray), and explosive detection systems (EDS).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global air cargo screening market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The air cargo screening market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting air cargo screening market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the air cargo screening market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the air cargo screening market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from air cargo screening market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for air cargo screening in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the air cargo screening market.

