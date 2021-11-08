Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2019-2029

Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve Market: Introduction

The automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve, or PCVV, system is one of the emission-control devices employed in the vehicles. The Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve system lures unburned fuel and exhaust gas from the engine block and direct them into the engine through the intake manifold, where they are burned completely in the combustion chambers instead of its resealing into the atmosphere through vehicle exhaust system. The automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve also maintains the optimal level of pressure/vacuum in the crankcase to extract the products of blow-by. It also keep the system free from moisture preventing the appearance of engine corrosion. In general the automobile manufacturer recommends replacement of automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve after every 20,000 to 50,000 miles, which also depends on the vehicle and Grove City driving conditions.

Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve Market: Dynamics

Demand for automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve is estimated to increase over the forecast period due to growing automobile production. Automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve market is highly dependent on the production and sales of automobile across various economies. Attributes, such as rise in per capita income and improving standard of living of the general population are expected to increase the sales of automobile in the developing economies. Also, growing awareness among general population towards the vehicular emersion control is expected to boost the demand for automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve in the present scenario. Also, shifting preference of general population towards the adoption of new technology and innovative products is also expected to fuel the growth of the Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve market. Significant growth in in the sales of high-end automobiles has also support the growth of the market of Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve and anticipated to fuel the growth of automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve market over the forecast period as well.

However, the factors such as low general awareness can restrain the growth of the automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve market over the forecast period. However, the ongoing trend to use new technology device for batter results will contribute towards the growth of the demand for Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve market, during the forecast period.

Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve Market: Segmentation

Based on the fuel type, the automotive positive crankcase ventilation Valve market can be segmented as follows: diesel engines Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve Petrol engines Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve Others

Based on the sales channel, the automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve market can be segmented as follows: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Aftermarket

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve market can be segmented as follows: Passenger Car Premium Luxury SUV Compact Mid-size Light commercial vehicle Heavy commercial vehicle



Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve Market: Regional Outlook

North America, followed by Europe is estimated to contribute to more than half of the global automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve Market and behold it even in the forecast period. Europe is followed by North America owing to presence of prominent OEM manufacturer in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve market owing to high growth in new vehicle sales in the region. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve market.

Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve market are:

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Corporation

SMP Deutschland GmbH

Chongqing Changan Chiyeung Automotive Electrics Co., Ltd

The Mann+Hummel Group

APA Industries

Ford Motor Company

ACDelco (General Motors Company)

Aisan Industry Co., Ltd.

SaviCorp

Sankei Giken India Ltd.

