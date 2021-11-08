BASE Jumping Equipment Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “BASE Jumping Equipment Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

BASE jumping is an air sport, which involves jumping from a fixed structure with the use of a parachute or wingsuit. It is an acronym for the type of structures used to jump from: Buildings, Antennas, Spans (bridges), and Earth (rocks). It is similar to skydiving but more dangerous because of the low altitude jumps involved.

The rising awareness toward long-term mental and physical benefits is main driver to propel the market, customer may suffer from mental disease and become unhappy caused by intense workload. Adventure sport like base jumping is a good method to help loosen up, which may increase the demand of base jumping equipment. One of the major factor hampering the growth of the BASE jumping equipment market is its life threatening and risky nature. BASE jumping is assumed to be more dangerous than sky diving. Owing to increasing mortality rate during base jumping, it is prohibited in many parts across the globe. Another factor that is hindering the growth of the base jumping equipment market is the risk associated with BASE jumping locations. EMEA is expected to witness considerable growth of the BASE jumping equipment market due to the rising number of recreational and professional BASE jumpers in leading countries such as Germany, France, Russia, Norway, the UK, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Spain, and Italy.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Apex BASE

Squirrel

GLH Systems

AdrenalinBASE

ATAIR Canopies

Bonehead Composites

ParAAvis

Performance Designs

Phoenix-Fly

Velocity Sports Equipment

Market size by Product

Container or Harness Systems

Canopies

Wingsuit

Helmets

Others

Market size by End User

Recreational Users

Professional Users

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

BASE Jumping Equipment Manufacturers

BASE Jumping Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

BASE Jumping Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

