Biorational Pesticides Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast and Strategies To 2023

Market Definition:

Biorational Pesticides Market Trend, Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand. Biorational pesticides are efficacious against target pests but are less detrimental to natural enemies as compared to chemical pesticides. The term is sometimes also used to describe only those products derived from natural sources, such as plant extracts and insect pathogens. The rise in concerns about food safety has led farmers to explore environment-friendly methods to replace or supplement the current chemical-based practices. The use of biorational pesticides is the alternative to chemical pesticides.

The global market for biorational pesticides has also been classified, by type, as biorational insecticides, biorational fungicides, biorational nematicides, and others. Biorational insecticides are one of the most largely commercially available types of biorational pesticides. The increasing awareness among farmers is the major driver for the segment.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

The global biorational pesticides market has been segregated, by mode of application, foliar spray, soil treatment, trunk injection, and others. The foliar spray segment is expected to dominate the global biorational pesticides market during the assessment period as the direct application on leaves through foliar spray is the most effective way of supplying nutrients to plants.

Based on source, the global biorational pesticides market has been segmented into botanical, microbials, minerals, and others. The botanical segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018. Botanical oils such as neem oil, canola oil, and jojoba oil drive the growth of this segment. However, the microbial segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of crop type, the global biorational pesticides market has been segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the Key Players In The Global Biorational Pesticides Market are Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Monsanto Bioag (US), BASF SE (Germany), Dowdupont (US), Valent Biosciences (Canada), Isagro SAP (Italy), Koppert (The Netherlands), Marconi Bio Innovations (US), and Russell IPM (UK).

Segmentation:

The global biorational pesticides market has been segmented based on source, mode of application, type, crop type, and region.

By source, the global biorational pesticides market has been classified as botanical, microbials, minerals, and others.

The global biorational pesticides market has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American biorational pesticides market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European biorational pesticides market has been classified as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and rest of Europe. The biorational pesticides market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific. The biorational pesticides market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global biorational pesticides market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is expected to dominate the global biorational pesticides market owing to the growing demand for organic products. Moreover, the awareness among the farmers regarding the benefits of the biorational pesticides has contributed significantly to the biorational pesticides market.