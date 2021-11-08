Building Maintenance Services Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Building Maintenance Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Building Maintenance Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Building Maintenance Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Building Maintenance Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Sodexo

Compass Group

CBRE

ISS

Cushman & Wakefield

BMS Building Maintenance Service

Associated Building Maintenance Co

General Building Maintenance

24/7 Building Maintenance Inc

Millennium Building Services

Pacific Maintenance Company

Able Services

National Facilities Services

Bay Area Green Building Maintenance Services

Environment Control

EMCOR Group

Tru-Serve Building Maintenance

Sulekha

Ramco Building Maintenance

CBM Commercial Building Maintenance Corp

Spectrum Building Maintenance Company

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Landscaping

Interior Building Cleaning

Pest Control

Exterior Building Cleaning

Street And Parking Lot Cleaning and Maintenance

Swimming Pool Cleaning

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Public Building

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Building Maintenance Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Building Maintenance Services

1.1 Building Maintenance Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Building Maintenance Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Building Maintenance Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Building Maintenance Services Market by Type

1.4 Building Maintenance Services Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Building Maintenance Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Building Maintenance Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Sodexo

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Building Maintenance Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Compass Group

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Building Maintenance Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 CBRE

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Building Maintenance Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 ISS

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Building Maintenance Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Cushman & Wakefield

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Building Maintenance Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 BMS Building Maintenance Service

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Building Maintenance Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Associated Building Maintenance Co

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Building Maintenance Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 General Building Maintenance

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Building Maintenance Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 24/7 Building Maintenance Inc

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Building Maintenance Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Millennium Building Services

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Building Maintenance Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Pacific Maintenance Company

3.12 Able Services

3.13 National Facilities Services

3.14 Bay Area Green Building Maintenance Services

3.15 Environment Control

3.16 EMCOR Group

3.17 Tru-Serve Building Maintenance

3.18 Sulekha

3.19 Ramco Building Maintenance

3.20 CBM Commercial Building Maintenance Corp

3.21 Spectrum Building Maintenance Company

4 Global Building Maintenance Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Building Maintenance Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Building Maintenance Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Building Maintenance Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Building Maintenance Services

Continued….

