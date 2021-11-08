Cider Market to 2027 – Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, Asahi Premium Beverages, Aston Manor, C&C Group plc, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Carlton & United Breweries (CUB)

Cider is an alcoholic beverage which is made from the fermented juice especially from the apples. Apples which are used to make cider is named as spitters. Cider alcohol content varies from 1.2% to 8.5% ABV or more in traditional English ciders and 3.5% to 12% in continental ciders.

Growing demand for gluten-free drinks across the globe is driving the need for cider market. Furthermore, the growing preference for low alcohol content beverages is also projected to influence the cider market significantly. Moreover, an increasing number of bar, pubs, hotel across the globe is anticipated to fuel the cider market in the upcoming time. Rising awareness of various health benefit due to the consumption of cider is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Cider Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cider market with detailed market segmentation by product, distribution channel, packaging and geography. The global cider market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cider market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

– Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC

– Asahi Premium Beverages Pty Ltd.

– Aston Manor

– C&C Group plc.

– Carlsberg Breweries A/S

– Carlton & United Breweries

– Distell Ltd.

– Halewood Wines & Spirits

– Heineken UK Limited

– The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

The global cider market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel and packaging. Based on product, the market is segmented into apple flavored, fruit flavored and perry. On the basis of the distribution channel the market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade. On the basis of the packaging the market is segmented into draught, cans, glass bottles, plastic bottles and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cider market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The CIDER market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

