Combination Product Drug Delivery Market Growing Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors With Top Players

Combination products was first defined in the U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, twenty eight years ago. Combination product drug delivery includes combination of a biologic or drug with any drug delivery system. Combination product drug delivery is used for either augmenting the device’s efficacy, for delivering a drug locally, or for providing safety with the use of drug coating. Combination product drug delivery systems are majorly used to treat conditions rather than to cure them. Combination product drug delivery systems offer improved performance, increase efficiency, and convenience.

Some of the market participants in the Global Combination product drug delivery market identified across the value chain include: AbbVie Inc., BASF SE, BD, Baxter, ABITEC, CordenPharma International, Lonza, Drug Delivery Experts, LLC, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Pfizer, Bioduro, and ProMed Molded Products.

These combination product drug delivery devices enable the use of therapy candidates that are not capable of being used alone because of toxicities and systemic effects. Combination product technology also enables more effective and safer technologies due to precise and careful local administration, drug targeting, and individualized therapy. Combination product drug delivery technologies have paved the way for combination products that will help the population suffering from cardiovascular diseases, cancer, multiple sclerosis, spinal-cord injuries, cerebral palsy, anemia, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, diabetes, other serious conditions and diseases.

Constant increase in incidence of diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases and other lifestyle-related diseases is one of the major factors that is attributed for the growth of combination product drug delivery market during the forecast period. Rise in combination product drug delivery market manufacturer investments in R&D for the development of different combination product drug delivery systems and increase in government support and funding for these systems is also expected to contribute to the combination product drug delivery market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory scenario regarding combination product drug delivery systems, high costs associated with these systems and lack of awareness across region is expected to restrain market growth for combination product drug delivery during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, Combination product drug delivery Market can be segmented as:

Vaccine delivery systems

Electro-chemotherapy drug delivery system

Biomedical polymer / catheter for drug delivery

Others

On the basis of application, Combination product drug delivery Market can be segmented as:

Oncology

Cardiology

Dermatology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Others

On the basis of end use, Combination product drug delivery Market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The number of individual product offerings and product categories in the combination product drug delivery market has grown to be relatively large. Various developmental companies are pursuing combination product drug delivery systems that would significantly affect outcomes, efficacy, and economics in medical treatment procedures during the forecast period. The growth of combination product drug delivery market is attributed to attracting a lot of startup capital for developmental and R&D companies and successful niche product developments. Accompanying expenditures and the R&D effort in combination product drug delivery systems market is very substantial. Throughout the past five years, every year approximately 300 original pre-market applications for combination products were received at the FDA’s Office of combination products. As per the latest statistics provided by the FDA, it received 266 original premarket applications for combination products in 2012, 311 applications in 2010, and 285 applications in 2011.

North America market for combination product drug delivery is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing it to the high prevalence rates of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other neurology disorders. Increase in the healthcare expenditure in the region is also expected to be one of the main factors boosting demand for combination product drug delivery in the region. Other regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific, also have high incidence rates for lifestyle-related disorder and there is a consistent increase in government support for funding related to the R&D for combination product drug delivery, which is further projected to fuel the market growth for combination product drug delivery in the region. Combination product drug delivery market for low economy regions like Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a decent growth rate during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on Combination product drug delivery provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.