Companies in the Global Big Data Testing Market Resorting to Product Innvoation to Stay Ahead in the Game

Big Data Testing Market: Introduction

In enterprises there is a constant need for data storage and processing, driven by continuous increase in the use of PCs and smartphones. Also rise in demand for real time data analysis leads to adoption of big data testing in enterprises. Big data testing is a collaborative automated data testing solutions for database such as Hadoop and SQL stores. It is a verification of data processing instead of testing the individual features of the software product with performance and functional testing as the key parameters. Big data testing includes processing types of data such as batch, real time and interactive.

Big data testing involves database testing which includes checking various characteristics like consistency, duplication, conformity, and accuracy. This helps to ensure data transformation, data quality and data completeness and automating repression testing in a particular database.

Big Data Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as increasing digitalization resulting in huge amount data generation in enterprises and the opportunity to enable innovative new business models based on data analysis are the factors driving the growth of big data testing market. Moreover, increasing data monitoring requirements globally, increasing IT spending in enterprises, and cost related benefits of commodity hardware as well as open source software are also resulting into the growth of big data testing market.

However, complexities related to testing of huge volume of data and lack of technical expertise in enterprises are some factors causing a hindrance in the growth of big data testing market.

Big Data Testing Market: Segmentation

Big data testing can be segmented on the basis of deployment, platform type, industry vertical and region wise. On the basis of deployment it can be further segmented into, on premise and on demand. Considering platform type, this market is categorized into open platform and closed platform. On the basis of end-user vertical it is further segmented into BSFI, IT and Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Government and Defence, E-commerce, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Media and Entertainment and Others. Region wise, big data testing market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Big Data Testing Market: Regional Overview

North America emerges as the leader in big data testing market, due to technological advancements, and presence of technical experts and large companies. Big data testing market in APAC region is expected to show highest growth rate in countries such as India, China and Australia due to emerging start-ups, rise in adoption of analytical technologies and digitization. Adaptability of data driven strategies for business processes by enterprises in European countries is resulting in considerable growth of big data testing market in Europe.

Big Data Testing Market: Key Players

IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Cigniti Technologies Limited, Testplant Inc., Real-Time Technology Solutions, Inc., Pratham Software (PSI), Tricentis GmbH, Codoid, GTEN Technologies., and Robotium tech are some of the key players in big data testing markets.