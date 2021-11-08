Drug Screening Market Is Growing At A High Cagr By 2025 According To A New Research Report By Omega Laboratories Ltd., Roche Monitoring Services, LLC, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quest Diagnostics

The consumption of alcohol and drugs has been increased during the previous years, which has been a matter of concern for various employers. Various government bodies have been providing funds for drug screening tests. These factors have fuelled the market of drug screening in the past years and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well. Development and adoption of new methods as well as devices for drug screening is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market in the future years.

Drug screening a technical process performed for analyzing specimens such as hair, urine, oral fluids, breath, and .other samples. Drug screening aids in detection of drug or a chemical compound in the body. This process is applied in hospitals, drug testing centers, pain management centers as well as law enforcement agencies. Drug screening tests are also performed by companies and organizations on employees and athletes to check for drug abuse.

List of Companies

1. Abbott

2. Omega Laboratories Ltd.

3. Roche Monitoring Services, LLC

4. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

7. Premier Biotech, Inc.

8. OraSure Technologies, Inc.

9. Psychemedics Corporation

10. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

“Drug Screening Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the drug screening industry with a focus on the global marketa trend. The report aims to provide an overview of drug screening market with detailed market segmentation by product type, sample, end user, and geography. The drug screening market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Based on the product type, the market is categorized as analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and consumables. The market is segmented on the basis of sample as, breath, hair, oral fluid, urine, and other samples. Based on end user, the market is classified as drug testing laboratories, drug treatment centers, criminal justice systems & law enforcement agencies, pain management centers, hospitals, individuals, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the drug screening market based on product type, sample, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall drug screening market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The market for drug screening is anticipated to witness growth in North America during the forecast period, due to the rise in alcohol consumption and drug abuse in the region. Also, stringent laws and rules towards drug abuse are expected to propel the market in North America. Development of better drug and alcohol screening devices is considered to drive the market growth at a steady rate in regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.