Electric Motor Market has been Accelerating in Europe

Europe Electric Motor Market is expected to garner $22.32 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The electric motor market is at a mature stage but has the potential to grow further at a moderate rate over the forecast period. The market has witnessed tremendous technological advancements in the past few years.

A major European commercial vehicle producer has chosen BorgWarner’s High Voltage Hairpin (HVH) 410 electric motor for its upcoming hybrid vehicle. The electric motor has become a crucial component for various vehicles such as urban, night-delivery trucks, and others. BorgWarner’s HVH generates 1,050 Nm of torque and 130 kW (174 hp) of power. It will work in a parallel manner with an inline five-cylinder engine running on the hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) or diesel. Moreover, HVH charges the battery during downhill coasting and braking. An innovative technique has been used by BorgWarner’s HVH410 electric motors. A rectangular wire winding has been used instead of traditional round wire windings. This would improve efficiency along with power density.

Download Sample [email protected]https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1320

By type, the European electric motor market is segmented into alternative current (AC) motors, direct current (DC) motors, and hermetic motors. The AC motor segment dominated the market with around 70% share in 2014 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This segment is further sub-segmented into synchronous AC motors and induction motors.

Key findings of the study:

The European electric motor market is likely to grow at a moderate rate in the future, owing to increasing demand for products equipped with electric motors

AC motors would lead the market throughout the analysis period, while hermetic motors segment would witness the highest growth during 2016 – 2022

The application of electric motors in the heating ventilation and cooling (HVAC) equipment sector is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

Germany would remain the highest revenue-generating country in this market throughout 2014 – 2022

Have any Query? Ask our Research Experts:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1320

The major players in this market include Ametek Inc., Siemens AG, Baldor Electric, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., ARC Systems Inc., Asmo Co Ltd, Brook Crompton UK Limited, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. These players consistently launch new products to enhance their existing portfolios and expand their customer base. In addition, strategic alliances and mergers & acquisitions provide growth opportunities for geographical expansion and a wider market reach.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com