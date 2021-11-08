Food Certification Market Future Scenario, Growth rate, Market Segmentation, and Industrial Opportunities to 2027

The Global Food Certification Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, risk category, and supply chain. Based on type, the market is segmented as ISO 22000, BRC, USDA Organic, FSSAI, Halal, Kosher, SQF, IFS, and Others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as meat & poultry, fresh food, organic food, infant food, bakery products, dairy products, and others. The market on the basis of risk category is classified into high risk foods and low risk foods. By supply chain, the market is segmented as growers, manufacturers, retailers, and others.

Food certification helps industries as well as consumers in ensuring consumer trust and safety regarding food quality. Companies Certification More and more consumers are becoming aware of food quality and safety. Food certification ensures that food is safely handled, prepared, and stored throughout the supply chain in order to avoid potential health hazards. This is achieved by following internationally recognized standards, guidelines, codes of practices, and other recommendations relating to food, food safety, and food production. It also covers matters like food labeling, food hygiene, pesticides residues, and food additives.

Rising consumer awareness regarding quality food coupled with growing instances of food-borne illness and contamination further drive the food certification market. However, increased consumption of minimally processed food restricts the growth of the food certification market. Nonetheless, emerging small and medium scale enterprises offer significant opportunity for the growth of the food certification market during the forecast period.

Key Players: ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Bureau Veritas, DNV GL, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, SGS SA, TÜV SÜD AG, UL LLC

Competitive Landscape

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Food Certification market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

