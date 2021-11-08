Food Coating Market| what are the key factors driving the growth of the Market?

Food coating is applied in order to render food more palatable by improving texture, taste, and appearance of the product. These coatings can be particulate or liquid and can serve important purposes like adding functional benefits such as increased crispness, moisture barriers, improved structure, and addition of anti-oxidants and vitamins. Food coatings also enhance the durability of food products besides improving their chewability. The coating must be cooled, dried, crystallized or heat-set for adequate adhesion.

The food coating market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for processed foods in meat, bakery and confectionery products. Moreover, increasing demands for health and convenience foods coupled with improved focus on production efficiency and quality of food products further propel Food Coating Market growth. However, rising production costs due to fluctuating food coating ingredient prices and shift towards fresh food products hamper the growth of the food coating market.

The global food coating market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and mode of operation. Based on type, the market is segmented as fats & oils, cocoa & chocolates, spices, flours, starches, syrups & sugar, salts, hydrocolloids, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as confectioneries, RTE cereals, dairy products, bakery products, nutritional bars & snacks, meat & poultry products, fruits & vegetables, and others. By mode of operation, the market is segmented as automatic and semi-automatic.

Key Players: Bowman Ingredients, Cargill, Incorporated, Dohler GmbH, Ingredion Incorporated, JBT Corporation, Kerry Inc., Newly Weds Foods, PGP International, Inc., SensoryEffects (Balchem Corporation), Tate & Lyle PLC

