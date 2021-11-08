Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market share 2019 will grow and hit around 7.5% CAGR by 2024 | 360 Market Updates

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Report Title: “Antimicrobial Plastics Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Antimicrobial Plastics Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Antimicrobial Plastics market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Overview:

The antimicrobial plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the replacement of conventional materials by plastics in various applications, and rapidly increasing demand from the healthcare and packaging sectors. On the flipside, the stringent environmental regulations hamper the growth of the studied market.

– Healthcare industry dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period with the growing investments into the healthcare industry, and increasing demand for medical tools & equipment.

– The increasing investments into research & development (R&D) is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, owing to the application in industries, such as packaging, healthcare, food & beverages, and consumer goods.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Biocote (AkzoNobel N.V)

Clariant

DowDuPont

King Plastic Corporation

Lonza

Microban International

Milliken Chemical

Parx Plastics N.V.

PolyOne Corporation