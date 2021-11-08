Global Cold Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025
Cold Storage means keeping something in a refrigerator or other cold place for preservation.
The cold storage market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period because refrigerated warehouse continue to get automated.
In 2018, the global Cold Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cold Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Cloverleaf Cold Storage
- Agro Merchants
- Burris Logistics
- Americold Logistics
- Wabash
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Private and Semi-Private
- Public
Market segment by Application, split into
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Dairy
- Fish, Meat and Seafood
- Processed Food
- Pharmaceuticals
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Cold Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Cold Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Storage are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
