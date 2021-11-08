Global Compound Semiconductor Materials and Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com published an Exclusive Report on “Global Compound Semiconductor Materials and Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

Compound semiconductor materials consist of of elements from more than two different groups in the periodic table and are used in a variety of semiconductor devices and components.

Globally, rise in the demand for opto-electronic semiconductor devices, and growth in data transfers leading to increase in demand in communication sector are the prime growth drivers of global compound semiconductor materials and devices market.

In 2018, the global Compound Semiconductor Materials and Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Compound Semiconductor Materials and Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Compound Semiconductor Materials and Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cree

Freescale Semiconductor

International Quantum Epitaxy

Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing

Sumitomo Chemical

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments

Stmicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Koninklijke Philips

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

III-V

II-VI

Sapphire

IV-IV

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

ICT Sector

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Industrial

Energy Sector

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Compound Semiconductor Materials and Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

