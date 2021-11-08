Global Content Authoring Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025
Content authoring tools are software packages used by people like instructional designers (ID) to create learning materials for end users like universities, students, and even companies.
As with most new technologies, the North American market is the pioneer in content development and use. Aggressive promotion of e-books and other digital content has changed learning modalities in the K-12 segment.
This report focuses on the global Content Authoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
- Adobe
- Articulate
- TechSmith
- Trivantis
- Allen Interactions
- Brainshark
- DominKnow
- Elucidat
- Softchalk
- Websoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Video
- Graphics
- Sound
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- K-12
- Higher Education
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Content Authoring Tools are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
