Global Customer Analytics Market Analysis by Trends, Challenges and Growth Drivers Analysis 2019-2023

Global Customer Analytics Market Outlook: Customer Analytics Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Customer Analytics market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Customer Analytics to analyse the Customer Analytics market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Adobe Systems Inc, Alteryx Inc, Angoss Software Corporation, Axtria, Inc, Bridgei2i Analytics Solution, Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, NGDATA, Inc, Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc, Salesforce.Com Inc, SAP SE ADR, SAS Institute Inc, Teoco Corporation, TIBCO Software, Inc and Verint Systems

The Customer Analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 18.02% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report is segmented by Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Solutions (Social Media Analytical Tools, Web Analytical Tools, Dashboard and Reporting Tools, Voice of Customer, ETL, Analytical Modules), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), End-user Industry, and Region.

Points covered in the Customer Analytics Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1. Key Study Deliverables

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Customer Analytics Market Insights

4.1. Customer Analytics Market Overview

4.2. Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.2.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4. Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.2.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Technology Roadmap

5. Customer Analytics Market Dynamics

5.1. Customer Analytics Market Drivers

5.1.1. Growing Investments in Analytics

5.1.2. Rising Demand for Improved Customer Satisfaction

5.1.3. Growth in Social Media Consumers

5.1.4. Changing Landscape of Big Data & Business intelligence

5.2. Customer Analytics Market Restraints

5.2.1. Data Security and Privacy Concern

5.2.2. Lack of Skilled Workforce Over Analytics

6. Global Customer Analytics Market Segmentation

6.1. By Deployment Type

6.1.1. On-premise

6.1.2. Cloud-based

6.2. By Solutions

6.2.1. Social Media Analytical Tools

6.2.2. Web Analytical Tools

6.2.3. Dashboard and Reporting Tools

6.2.4. Voice of Customer (VOC)

6.2.5. ETL (Extract, Transform & Load)

6.2.6. Analytical Modules/Tools

6.3. By Organization Size

6.3.1. Small & Medium Enterprises

6.3.2. Large Enterprises

6.4. By Services

6.4.1. Managed Services

6.4.2. Professional Services

6.5. By End-user Industry

6.5.1. Telecommunications & IT

6.5.2. Travel & Hospitality

6.5.3. Retail

6.5.4. BFSI

6.5.5. Media & Entertainment

6.5.6. Healthcare

6.5.7. Transportation and Logistics

6.5.8. Manufacturing

6.5.9. Other Industries

6.6. By Region

6.6.1. North America Customer Analytics Market Size (2018-2023)

6.6.2. Europe Customer Analytics Market Size (2018-2023)

6.6.3. Asia-Pacific Customer Analytics Market Size (2018-2023)

6.6.4. Latin America Customer Analytics Market Size (2018-2023)

6.6.5. Middle East & Africa Customer Analytics Market Size (2018-2023)

7. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

7.1. Adobe Systems Inc

7.2. Alteryx Inc

7.3. Angoss Software Corporation

7.4. Axtria, Inc

7.5. Bridgei2i Analytics Solution

7.6. Fair Isaac Corporation

7.7. IBM Corporation

7.8. Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd

7.9. Microsoft Corporation

7.10. NGDATA, Inc

7.11. Oracle Corporation

7.12. Pitney Bowes Inc

7.13. Salesforce.Com Inc

7.14. SAP SE ADR

7.15. SAS Institute Inc

7.16. Teoco Corporation

7.17. TIBCO Software, Inc

7.18. Verint Systems Inc.

*(List Not Exhaustive)

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of Customer Analytics Market

Continued…

