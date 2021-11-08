Global Embedded Security Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

A collective analysis on ‘Embedded Security market’ by Persistence Market Research offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are compiled in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

Embedded security reduces the vulnerabilities and offers protection against threats in software running on embedded devices. Similar to the security in most IT fields, embedded system security includes a thorough method to hardware design and coding as well as additional security software, an adherence to best practices and consultation with experts. Earlier embedded operating systems did not have undeviating internet connection which has provided some degree of security, both through insignificance and the fact that they were not convenient targets as they have little need to be exposed. Due to the advancement of the new technologies like machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, Internet of Things and remotely-controlled industrial systems have increased the number of connected devices which made these devices as target. Embedded security helps to define a standardized reference secure and strong architecture for embedded systems. Embedded security ensures that systems continues to function at the time of cyber-attacks. Embedded security enables a system to defend against threats, withstand attacks & complete mission goals, recover from a degraded state and return to a normal state, and evolve to improve defence and resilience against further threats.

Embedded security market drivers and challenges:-

Heightened awareness of security for control systems and critical embedded systems that work in key infrastructure is one of the driving factor for embedded security market. With the increasing connectivity of commercial embedded systems to desktops, laptops, mobile communication platforms, the Internet, and cloud architectures demands the better embedded security. Demand for additional security for legacy systems due to rise in internet penetration rate and adaptation of cloud technologies are paving the way for embedded security.

The life cycle for embedded devices is typically much longer than devices. Building a device today that will stand up to the security requirements of the next two decades is a tremendous challenge. Proprietary/industry specific protocols are also hampering the growth of the embedded security market.

Embedded security market: regional outlook

By regions, embedded security market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe embedded security market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Embedded security market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Embedded security market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Embedded security market segmentation

By Product:

Secure Element and Embedded SIM

Trusted Platform Module

Hardware Security Module

Hardware Tokens

By Security Type:

Authentication and Access Management

Payment

Content Protection

By Application:

Wearable’s

Smartphones and Tablets

Automotive

Smart Identity Cards

Industrial

Payment Processing and Cards

Computers

Embedded security market: competition landscape

Key vendor in the embedded security market includes Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics International N.V., NXP Semiconductors Netherlands B.V., Gemalto NV, Microchip Technology Inc., McAfee, Inc, Texas Instruments Inc. MathEmbedded Ltd, IDEMIA, Renesas, and Inside Secure.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Embedded Security Market Segments

Embedded Security Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Embedded Security Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Embedded Security Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Embedded Security Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Embedded Security Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

