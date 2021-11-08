Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2019 With Top Countries Data : Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Global Forecast Report

Report Title: Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2019 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market.

Overview Of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market:

A graphics processing unit (GPU) is a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to a display device. GPUs are used in embedded systems, mobile phones, personal computers, workstations, and game consoles. Modern GPUs are very efficient at manipulating computer graphics and image processing, and their highly parallel structure makes them more efficient than general-purpose CPUs for algorithms where the processing of large blocks of data is done in parallel. In a personal computer, a GPU can be present on a video card, or it can be embedded on the motherboard or—in certain CPUs—on the CPU die.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Intel Corporation, NVidia Corporation, Qualcomm Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, ARM Holdings Plc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Matrox, Intel, TechPowerUp, Nvidia, ASUS

Discrete GPU

Integrated GPU

Personal Computer

Workstation

Game Consoles

Tablet

Smart Phone