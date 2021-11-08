Global Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025
Metalworking machinery manufacturing market industry includes companies manufacturing machines such as cutting tools, metal cutting and metal forming machine tools, metalworking machinery accessories, rolling mill machinery, assembly machinery, fabricating machines, Industry molds, conversion or straightening equipment, special dies, tools, jigs, and fixtures.
China was the largest country in the market accounting for around 23% of the total market.
In 2018, the global Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- TRUMPF
- Amada
- Kennametal
- Komatsu
- Okuma
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Fixture Manufacturing
- Machine Tool Manufacturing
- Industry Mold Manufacturing
- Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing
- Machine Tool Accessory Manufacturing
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Automotive
- Manufacture
- Industriay
- Others
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
