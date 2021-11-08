Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025
Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) provides access to cloud-like computing and storage resources at the mobile edge, within the Radio Access Network (RAN) and in close proximity to mobile subscribers. A deployment at the Mobile Edge can provide applications with significant benefits.
Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Further software segment is subdivided into video analytics, location services, internet of things (IoT), data caching, connected vehicles and others, the service segment also divided into consulting, system integration and maintenance. Based on industry vertical the market is categorized into media and entertainment, retail, IT and telecom, healthcare, BFSI and others (Manufacturing and Education).
The key players covered in this study
- Intel Corporation
- ADLINK Technology, Inc.
- Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- PeerApp, Inc.
- Saguna Networks Ltd.
- SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.
- Vasona Networks
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- ZTE Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Market segment by Application, split into
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail
- IT and Telecom
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Others
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
