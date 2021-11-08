Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com published an Exclusive Report on “Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) provides access to cloud-like computing and storage resources at the mobile edge, within the Radio Access Network (RAN) and in close proximity to mobile subscribers. A deployment at the Mobile Edge can provide applications with significant benefits.

Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Further software segment is subdivided into video analytics, location services, internet of things (IoT), data caching, connected vehicles and others, the service segment also divided into consulting, system integration and maintenance. Based on industry vertical the market is categorized into media and entertainment, retail, IT and telecom, healthcare, BFSI and others (Manufacturing and Education).

This report focuses on the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel Corporation

ADLINK Technology, Inc.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Nokia Corporation

PeerApp, Inc.

Saguna Networks Ltd.

SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

Vasona Networks

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment

Retail

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

