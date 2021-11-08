Global Motorcycle Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com published an Exclusive Report on “Global Motorcycle Rental Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

Motorcycle rental services operate through a network of pickup or drop-off points and offer a range of two-wheelers that customers can pay, and ride whenever required. Motorcycle rental is a substitute for motorcycle ownership. In this system, motorcycles are owned by a firm that rents them to users on a daily basis, monthly basis, or annually.

Increase in road trip tourism and the rise in the levels of traffic congestion have led to the growth in the number of motorcycle tours by tourists. These are expected to drive the market for motorcycle rentals as most of the locations are situated in places with limited transportation facilities. Tourists generally require their own vehicles to reach these locations or rent a vehicle for the same.

In 2018, the global Motorcycle Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Motorcycle Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Motorcycle Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adriatic Moto Tours

EagleRider

Hertz Ride

Motoroads

Wheelstreet

Dubbelju Motorcycle Rentals

Harley-Davidson

Kizuki Rental Service

MotoQuest

Wickedride Adventure Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Luxury Motorcycle

Commonly Motorcycle

Market segment by Application, split into

Motorcycle Tourism

Commuter

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorcycle Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

