Global Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India Market report 2019 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit 11% CAGR By 2024 in upcoming years | 360 Market Updates

Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India Market Report Title: "Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)"

Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India market

Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India Market Overview:

The network security and cyber risk management market in India is expected to register a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. In the past, India has been targeted through cyber-attacks primarily for political reasons and trends show that this landscape seems to only gain prominence with the availability of more sophisticated technology and more complex transactions increasing the vulnerability of systems.

– Government initiatives aimed towards digitizing Indian industries is expected to be the major driving factor for the market. Government schemes such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Start-Up India’ and ‘Digital India’ supplements the growth of Cyber Security market in India and is a linking pin towards Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

– In India, Critical infrastructure is owned by both Public Sector and Private sector, both operating with their own norms and protocols for protecting their infrastructure from cyber-attacks. But there is no national security architecture that unifies the efforts taking place in the public sphere and in the private sphere.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Lucideus Tech

Instasafe

XenArmor

ArraySheild Technologies

Netrika Consulting India Pvt Ltd

Aspirantz InfoSec

Cyberoam

Data Resolve Technologies