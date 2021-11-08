Global Outdoor Flooring Market 2019 -Trend, Segmentation, Quantitative and Qualitative Analysis and Opportunities Forecast To 2024
The global outdoor flooring market size is expected to reach $12,072.1 million by 2025, from $7,759.9 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Flooring is one of the crucial steps for construction of building and infrastructure as it can improve the durability, visual appeal, design and aesthetics of buildings. Also, outdoor flooring plays a significant role in improving the landscaping attributes of exterior of building pavements, parks, outdoor areas. The outdoor flooring unlike interior are subjected to external weather conditions resulting in their superior durability, resilience, and ability to sustain mechanical force. As a result, the outdoor flooring solutions are more resistant to damage and have longer product lives compared to interior flooring solutions. In addition, the growth in popularity of public spaces such as airports, bus stations, parks, popular tourist attractions and others, especially in urban areas and metro cities has also increased the scope of application for outdoor flooring in these public spaces.
Factors such as rapid urbanization as well as growth in construction industry among developing countries is anticipated to drive the outdoor flooring market. Moreover, the increase in number of millennials population especially among developed regions owing to rise in consciousness towards exterior entertainment area and propensity to spend on home remodeling is also fueling the growth of the outdoor flooring market. However, the constant fluctuations in foreign currencies exchange rate influence the profit margins as well as materials prices for manufacturers. Therefore, this is projected to restrict the growth of outdoor flooring during the forecast period. Also, the effects of global warming and climate shift have also shifted the inclination towards utilization of eco-friendly materials for outdoor flooring solutions by the market players. The fast-growing economies in Southeast Asian and African regions continue to provide lucrative business opportunities for the market players owing to significant number of new construction activities in these regions.
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30894
The outdoor flooring industry is segmented based on material used, type, end-user, and region. The material used segment is classified into wood, ceramics, concrete, and others. Based on type, the global outdoor flooring market is segmented into tile, decking, and others. Furthermore, by end-users the market is categorized into residential, commercial, public infrastructure, and others. In addition, to gain further insights, the global outdoor flooring market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Currently, the global outdoor flooring market is dominated by the key players such as AZEK Company, Beaulieu International Group, Citadel Floors, ECORE International, Inc., Ebaco India Pvt. Ltd., Fiberon, Mats Inc., Mohawk Industries, Tandus Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A., Mats Inc., and Timber Holdings USA among others.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Material Used
Wood
Ceramic
Concrete
Others
By Type
Tile
Decking
Others
By End-user
Residential
Commercial
Public Infrastructure
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
AZEK Company
Beaulieu International Group
Citadel Floors
ECORE International, Inc.
Fiberon
Mats Inc.
Mohawk Industries
Tandus Group, Inc.
Tarkett SA
Timber Holdings USA
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30894
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]