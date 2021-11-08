Global Parking Management Solutions Market 2019-2023 Brand Players Analysis With Trends And Future Growth

Report of Parking Management Solutions Market provides all study material concerning summary, growth, demand and forecast analysis report altogether across the globe. Parking Management Solutions Market is projected to grow at a gradual rate during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes a brief on marketing research methodology as well as opportunities offered by the market. The Parking Management Solutions market is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.61% from 2019 to 2023. The Parking Management Solutions Market report discusses the primary market growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

About this marketUse of LPWAN technologies to drive market growth. loT is the foundation on which the connectivity platform for smart parking projects is built. LPWAN is one such technology that loT devices use to communicate with one another. LoRa, Sigfox, and NB-IoT are different types of LPWAN technologies that are being tested and deployed in smart parking projects. The choice of technology is dependent on their communication range and their scalability to support many loT devices. market analysts have predicted that the parking management solutions market will register a CAGR of over 10% by 2023.

Market Overview:-Need for convenient and assured parking With the growth in parking spaces being comparatively slower than the number of users, the demand for assured parking space, reduced waiting time at payment ticket collection counters, and faster parking process has increased. Advanced parking solutions based on wireless connectivity, mobile applications for parking management, and near-field communication help meet this demand. Threat of cyberattack Parking management software such as vehicle access management, auto pay parking systems, active RFID parking systems, and pre-book cloud parking platforms collect and save personally identifiable customer- and organization-related data for their operations. These types of software typically store customer data such as name, phone number, and address and run the risk of being hacked by cyber attackers. For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the parking management solutions market during the 2019-2023, view our report.

The vendor analysis is one of the key element and is very useful for every player to understand the competitive landscape in the market. The Parking Management Solutions Market report considers AmanoConduentKapsch TrafficComSiemensSKIDATA as top players and analyze them for various parameters and delivers information about

Market position

Organizational developments

Strengths and weakness

Segment focus

Geographic focus

Business segments.

Competitive Landscape:-The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Siemens and SKIDATA the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the need for convenient and assured parking and the use of LPWAN technologies, will provide considerable growth opportunities to parking management solutions manufactures. Amano, Conduent, Kapsch TrafficCom, Siemens, and SKIDATA are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Methodology-Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes market Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

Table of Contents Parking Management Solutions Market

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Threat of new entrants

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – Market size and forecast

• APAC – Market size and forecast

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Development of shape memory alloys with high fatigue life

• Development of tires with shape memory alloy

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

In the next part of the Parking Management Solutions market research report, development policies and plans are discussed. This report also states growing domain, production and revenue by regions. The Parking Management Solutions Market forecast to 2023 Considering Market Size, Sales, Revenue, Growth rate, Price and Trends for Regions, Types, and Applications is also provided.