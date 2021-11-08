Global Pet Food Ingredient Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Pet Food Ingredient market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pet Food Ingredient market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Pet Food Ingredient market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pet Food Ingredient market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Pet food is a plant or animal product such as meat which are used to feed pet animals. Pet Food Ingredients market includes fruits and vegetable, animal products and derivatives, grains and oilseeds, vitamins and minerals. Pet food ingredients are rich source of calcium, fiber, protein, carbohydrates and other micronutrients. It also constitutes of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids which are essential for animal metabolism and digestion.

On the basis of the ingredient, the meat & meat products segment accounted for the largest share, followed by the cereals segment, in 2017. Meat & meat products are obtained at a relatively lower cost, as the majority of these ingredients are byproducts of food products manufactured for human consumption. Thus, it serves as an economical solution for the pet food manufacturers. Along with being cost-effective, meat & meat products enhance the palatability and acceptability of pet food.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the increasing rate of pet adoption by the growing number of nuclear families in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Also, the presence of local pet food ingredient manufacturers who offer pet-food-grade ingredients at the lowest price in developing countries such as China, as compared to other countries in the region, is also one of the driving factors for the growth of the pet food ingredients market in this region.

The global Pet Food Ingredient market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

ADM

DSM

Cargill

Ingredion

Roquette Freres

Sunopta

Darling Ingredients

Omega Protein

John Pointon & Sons

Dowdupont

Kemin

Invivo

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Ingredients

Cereals

Meat & meat products

Vegetables

Fruits

Fats

Additives

By Source

Animal-based

Plant-based

Synthetic

By Application, the market can be split into

Dog

Cat

Fish

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Pet Food Ingredient capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Pet Food Ingredient manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pet Food Ingredient are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Pet Food Ingredient Manufacturers

Pet Food Ingredient Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Pet Food Ingredient Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pet-food-ingredient-market-professional-survey-report-2018

