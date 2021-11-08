Global Polyurethane Elastomer Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Polyurethane Elastomer market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyurethane Elastomer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Polyurethane Elastomer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyurethane Elastomer market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Polyurethane elastomer is a class of polyurethane material that has the characteristics of rubber. Being a polyurethane, it is a polymer derived from the reaction between a molecule with an isocyanate (R-N=C=O) functional group and a molecule with multiple alcohol groups (R-OH), called a polyol. The choice of isocyanate and polyol are what makes one polyurethane elastomeric rather than another type of polyurethane.

Manufactured materials and coatings made from Polyurethane elastomer are available. Besides being highly elastic, Polyurethane elastomers tend to have great abrasion resistance, tear strength, chemical resistance and wide temperature compatibility. Coatings are typically used to block moisture, which in certain circumstances can lead to detrimental effects such as corrosion.

PU elastomers are majorly used in the footwear application for a perfect combination of ergonomics, microclimate, and sensation to deliver most comfortable experience to consumers. High abrasion resistance, light weight, and excellent long-term mechanical properties are preferable for hardwearing shoe soles. In addition, the growth in demand for PU elastomers is in response to its physical properties, such as enhanced resiliency, high mechanical strength, heat resistance, lower shrinkage, high filler capacity, durability and softness, resistance to hydrolysis, high rigidity, and resistance to chemicals. Low-density compact PU elastomers are used especially for mid-soles and outer soles.

APAC is estimated to lead the PU elastomers market because of the rising demand for PU elastomers from the footwear, automotive, and transportation industries. Europe is the second-largest consumer of PU elastomers. Increasing disposable incomes and rising living standards of consumers are fueling the demand for PU elastomers in various applications

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Covestro

Mitsui Chemicals

Chemtura

Lubrizol

P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical

Coim Group

Headway Group

Inoac

Accella Polyurethane Systems

Trelleborg

Reckli

Herikon

Cellular Mouldings

Blackwell Plastics

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Thermoset PU Elastomers

Thermoplastic PU Elastomers

By Application, the market can be split into

Footwear

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Building & Construction

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Polyurethane Elastomer capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Polyurethane Elastomer manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyurethane Elastomer are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Polyurethane Elastomer Manufacturers

Polyurethane Elastomer Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Polyurethane Elastomer Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Polyurethane Elastomer market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

