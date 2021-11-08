Global Soy Protein Concentrate Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The latest trending report Global Soy Protein Concentrate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist the reader with a better understanding and decision making.

Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans.

Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans. With growing demand for soy products, both in food industry and for animal feed, soy protein concentrate represents an important part within the market of soy product portfolio.

In 2017, the global Soy Protein Concentrate market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soy Protein Concentrate market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Soy Protein Concentrate include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Soy Protein Concentrate include

ADM

Sojaprotein

DuPont

IMCOPA

CHS

Cargill

Goldensea Industry

Gushen Biological Technology Group

Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group

Yuwang Group

Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group

Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech

Hongzui Group

MECAGROUP

Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering

Market Size Split by Type

Aqueous Alcohol Washing Process Product

Acid Washing Process Product

Heat Denaturation Process Product

Market Size Split by Application

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

