Global Structural Adhesives Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022

Description Structural adhesives are the special type of adhesive used for binding composite materials and dissimilar substrates. It has a wide range of usage in construction, manufacturing, railway and marine industries. Structural adhesives are preferred in many industries because of their high durability, flexibility, high bond and tear strength and quick setting time.

End-user/ Technology

Structural adhesive is widely used in construction business due to their ability to dry up within 24 hours, waterproof nature and flexibility. They are used for gluing flat surfaces like wood paneling to walls, floor tiles, ceramic tiles etc. Structural adhesives are preferred in the aviation industry due to its high bonding strength, faster setting time, toughness and durability. In the automobile industry, they are used to bond a wide range of alloys and metals. It is extensively used for window glass attachments, brakes, friction pads, door attachments etc. Rotor blades, gearboxes, and towers in wind energy industry is fabricated using structural adhesives. The global market can be segmented into two parts- water-based structural adhesive and solvent-based structural adhesive. A new variety called reactive structural adhesive is gaining popularity in niche technological industries.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064369

Market Dynamics

The demand for structural adhesives is growing largely due to increasing demand for lightweight and high-quality requirements from automobile and aviation sector. The boom in the construction sector is also one of the most important drivers in the increasing usage of structural adhesives. Epoxy based adhesives are widely used in the construction of bridges, dams, airports, tunneling etc.

In the aviation industry, adhesive characteristics are tested by regulatory bodies such as SAE International, ASTM, ANSI etc. One such test is ‘Boeing Wedge Test’ where cohesion, adhesion, and other adhesive failures are being checked. It is important for structural adhesives to pass these tests to maintain their usage in the aviation sector. Occupational hazards associated with some of the adhesive can impact the growth rate. Isocyanates containing products are responsible for skin and eye irritation, MMA products have a strong odor which can cause a headache, dizziness and pulmonary malfunction.

Market Segments

The structural adhesive market can be segmented based on the product (i.e. polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, cyanoacrylate, methyl methacrylate, silicone etc.), the substrate (i.e. metals, plastic, wood, composites etc.) and the end users (i.e. automobile, aviation, construction, furniture etc.).

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The structural adhesive market is mainly dominated by North America (28%), Europe (32%) and Asia Pacific (30%) followed by tshe Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to be demand center for adhesive market due to their progressive economy. North American and European market will also experience high demand on account of their highly developed aviation industry and presence of automobile giants.

Opportunities

The usage of this type of adhesives is increasing day by day in both small and large scale industries. The maximum growth is expected to be in the Asia Pacific region. China, India, Taiwan along with Vietnam and Indonesia are the market leaders in demand for structural adhesive due to their booming economy. High growth rate, cheap labor, increasing demand from end-user industries are the main drivers of increasing demand for structural adhesive.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Henkel AG & Co., Sika AG, 3M Company, the Dow Chemical Company, Ashland and Scott Bader.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players Market Drivers, Restraints and OpportunitiesMarket Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022Supply & Demand Value ChainMarket – Current TrendsCompetition & Major CompaniesTechnology and R&D StatusPorters Five Force AnalysisStrategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players North America

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe