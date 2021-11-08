Global Surfactants Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016-2022

Introduction

Surfactants are the substances that allow oil to be mixed with or dissolve in water. Their properties such as emulsion, dispersion, stabilization, wettability, detergency, and foam or froth have enormous practical uses in a vast variety of industries. Personal care and household detergents applications today have the biggest industry level application of surfactants. Food processing is also a major application segment of surfactants due to growing use of it as biocides to inhibit protozoa, bacteria, fungi, and viruses that could be present in vegetables, fish, fresh fruits, and poultry. Surfactants have also found application in the process such as cleaning storage tanks, enhanced oil recovery in oil and gas industry, crude oil transportation and also as biocides in agriculture.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064372

Market Dynamics

The rising demands of bio-surfactants would prove to be the key factor of demand that will translate into the growth of growth of global surfactants market. The rise in the demand is due to the fact that bio surfactant does not impact the environment, this helps in propelling surfactants over the global markets. As the world grows more conscious about health and safety along with the concerns over eco- friendly processes and products, surfactants have a huge growth potential. Rising power needs of the world and extraction of oil and the need for oil field chemicals also boost the surfactants market. However, factors such as stringent regulation on the environmental issues, volatility in raw material prices, increasing inclination towards green products, pollution control laws for manufacturing processes, and governmental pressure for implementation of eco-friendly chemical processes might impede the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global market for surfactants is segmented on the basis of substrate type, product types, and application and by geography. On the basis of product types, the market is segmented into Anionic surfactants (Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS), Secondary Alkane Sulfonate (SAS), Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)), Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS), Amine Oxides), Cationic Surfactants, Nonionic Surfactants (Alcohol Ethoxylates (AE), Amphotheric Surfactants etc. Amongst all the product types, Anionic surfactants holds the largest market share of global surfactant market and Cationic surfactants is expected by the world to be the best growing product type in the future.

Geographic Analysis

Traditionally Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and ROW are the major segments of the global surfactants market. Asia Pacific appears to be the leading global surfactants market due to the improved lifestyle of a growing population. The global surfactants market is poised to experience a sustained growth in the Asia Pacific region due to its growth in household and personal care Industry etc. Europe and North America together is considered as the second largest region for the global surfactants market. The essential reason behind it is the surfactants market is ushering in a new era of mild, non-synthetic and non-toxic products in the developed nations, due to stringent government policies & regulations.

Key Players

Some of the major players of the market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International, Dupont EI DE Nemours & Co., Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Huntsman Corporation (Huntsman International LLC), KAO Corporation and so on.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players