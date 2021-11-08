Global Tartaric Acid Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022
Description
Tartaric acid is a carboxylic acid that naturally occurs in grapes, apricot, tamarind, oranges, and banana. It can also be synthetically produced from maleic anhydride. Tartaric acid can be found in mainly three forms- dextrorotatory, levorotatory, and meso tartaric acid. Apart from food, it mainly finds application in wine manufacturing, pharmaceutical, wine and in theconstruction industry as ananti-set agent.
Tartaric acid mainly application in food, wine manufacturing, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, construction and wine industry.
In the manufacturing of jam, fruit juice, soft drinks and pickles, it is used as preservative and additive.
In winemaking, it is used to maintain finished product color, taste, and chemical stability. Used as apreservative, improves tartness and reduces pH level in thewine.
In the cosmetics industry, this is used as a base compound for a range of body creams.
In the manufacturing process,of various building materials such as gypsum board and cement, it is used as a retarding agent to delay setting.
Factors predicted to drive market growth and demand worldwide are as follows
Food applications like packaged food industry and beverage industry
Health benefits associated with natural tartaric acid
Increasinglyusedas an organic excipient in the pharmaceutical industry
Upswing in construction activities will create new growth avenues for companies in GCC region
Challenges faced by this market are as follows
Intense competition among vendors due to similar product offering
Seasonal fluctuation in availability of raw materials in case of natural tartaric acid
Restricted use of synthetic tartaric acid in food, beverages, metal finishing, leather tanning and wine industry.
Market Segmentation
The global market can be segmented in terms of application and sources. On the basis of application, it can be segmented into
Food
Wine manufacturing
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics
Construction
Wine
On the basis of sources, it can be segmented into grapes, bananas, tamarinds, and others.
Europe accounted for the highest share in 2016. In case of developing markets including Asian countries and particularly the Asia-Pacific region, application of tartaric acid in foods and beverages for products like wine, pharmaceuticals and packaged food, is expected to grow due to increasing demand for processed foods and beverages. Increasing use of tartaric acid as achelating agent for winemaking in European countries like Italy, Spain, and France is also expected to increase the demand.
Some of the major players include DistellerieMazzaris.p.a, Australian Tartaric Products, Caviro, Ninghai Organic Chemical Factory, Innovatra, Hangzhou Booking Chemical Engineering Company Ltd., IndustriasVinicas,LegreMante and others.
