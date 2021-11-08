Handheld Melanoma Scanner Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast From 2017-2024

Handheld Melanoma Scanner Market Overview

Handheld melanoma scanner is an advanced medical device which is used to scan the skin for dangerous skin lesions. Further, these handheld scanners are used for detection of signs of melanoma. Working of this device is based on imaging technology used in missiles navigation system. Handheld melanoma scanners scan the skin and detect moles. It provides information about the moles whether the mole is dangerous or not. Moreover, handheld melanoma scanners are very effective and reliable in detection of melanomas (skin cancers tumors) signs.

Market Size & Forecast

Global handheld melanoma scanners market is expected to expand at robust pace during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Global market of handheld melanoma scanners is anticipated to rise on the account of growing skin cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period. Further, various factors such as rising prevalence of melanoma skin cancers and improvement in health care sector are expected to bolster the growth of global handheld melanoma scanner market over the forecast period. Regionally, North America region is anticipated to dominate the global market of handheld melanoma scanner. Rising prevalence of melanoma skin cancer, growing skin cancer treatment rates are expected to foster the growth of North America handheld melanoma scanner Market. USA is the major contributor to growth of market in North America region owing to large population and rising prevalence of melanoma cancer in this country.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global handheld melanoma scanner market includes the following:

By Skin Melanoma

Superficial Spreading Melanoma

Nodular Melanoma

Lentigo Maligna

Acral Lentiginous Melanoma

By Region

Global Handheld Melanoma Scanner market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Key Players

The major players for handheld melanoma scanner market are as follows:

Strata Skin Sciences

Verisante

MedX Health

Key potential companies that may enter into the manufacturing of handheld melanoma scanner are:

Abbott Laboratory

Medtronic

Siemens AG

Baxter International Inc.

Agilent Technology

Roche

AstraZeneca

