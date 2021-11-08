Heavy-duty Trucks Market Demand & Future Scope Including Top Players And Forecast to 2023

Report of Heavy-duty Trucks Market provides all study material concerning summary, growth, demand and forecast analysis report altogether across the globe. Heavy-duty Trucks Market is projected to grow at a gradual rate during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes a brief on marketing research methodology as well as opportunities offered by the market. The Heavy-duty Trucks market is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.01% from 2019 to 2023. The Heavy-duty Trucks Market report discusses the primary market growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

About this marketAdoption of autonomous technologies in HD trucks to drive growth in the market. Electrification of vehicles has always complemented the technological advancement of autonomous vehicles. This is mainly because many technologies are commonly used in both the EVs and autonomous vehicles. For instance, unlike conventional HD trucks, electric HD trucks are lighter and easy to control using autonomous technology due to a limited number of moving parts. market analysts have predicted that the heavy-duty trucks market in Europe will register a CAGR of about 3% by 2023.

Market Overview:-Increasing demand for HD trucks in Eastern Europe Eastern Europe is expected to account for a significant portion of the adoption of HD trucks in Europe during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in manufacturing activities and improvement in road infrastructure are driving the demand for HD trucks in Eastern European countries. High cost associated with HD trucks The HD trucks manufacturing is a capital-intensive process for truck manufacturers. Components such as braking systems, suspension systems, and hauling and steering cylinders require a high level of precision during the manufacturing process, which increases the manufacturing costs. An increase in the price of the raw materials has resulted in a subsequent increase in the manufacturing cost of trucks. For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the heavy-duty trucks market in Europe during the 2019-2023, view our report.

The vendor analysis is one of the key element and is very useful for every player to understand the competitive landscape in the market. The Heavy-duty Trucks Market report considers AB Volvo, CNH Industrial, Daimler, Navistar, PACCAR, Volkswagen as top players and analyze them for various parameters including market position, organizational developments, strengths and weakness, segment focus, geographic focus, and business segments.

Market position

Organizational developments

Strengths and weakness

Segment focus

Geographic focus

Business segments.

Competitive Landscape:-The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including PACCAR and Volkswagen the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for HD trucks in Eastern Europe and the adoption of autonomous technologies in HD trucks, will provide considerable growth opportunities to heavy-duty trucks manufactures. AB Volvo, CNH Industrial, Daimler, Navistar, PACCAR, and Volkswagen are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Methodology-Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes market Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

