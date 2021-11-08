How does Global Cloud Billing market leading with new technology in Industry| Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., NEC Corporation, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), SAP SE, IBM, Amdocs, Aria Systems, CGI Group, Zuora

Cloud Billing is a process which generate bills from the resources data by using a predefined set of policies of billing. The cloud billing module enabled services focusing on architecture which covers both functional and non-functional requirements. The functional requirement consist of user identification, quote service, payment schemes, and conversion functions and policies whereas non-functional requirement includes fault tolerance, scalability, standards, and security. The major drivers of cloud billing markets are rise in demand for convergent and centralized billing solutions and growing demand for billing operations will drive the market in forecast period.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is the time consuming change from on-premises to cloud-based billing and constantly changing technologies may hamper the cloud billing market. However, the increasing demand of rise in demand of real-time billing and maintaining customer relationship management will create new opportunities in the market of cloud billing in the forecast period.

The “Global Cloud Billing Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the billing services with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global cloud billing market with detailed market segmentation by providers, billing type, enterprise size, application, and geography. The global cloud billing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Companies profiled in this report includes, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., NEC Corporation, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), SAP SE, IBM, Amdocs Inc., Aria Systems Inc., CGI Group Inc., and Zuora, Inc. among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cloud billing market based on providers, billing type, enterprise size, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall cloud billing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key cloud billing market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.