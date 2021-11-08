Image Sensors Market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024) | 360 Market Updates
Image Sensors Market Overview:
The global image sensors market was valued at USD 14.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 26.57 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period 2019-2024. Due to the growing demand for smartphones, security cameras, high-definition cameras, and camcorders, the image sensors market is expected to record steep growth during the forecast period.
– Image sensors are used primarily in a large number of imaging devices and digital cameras to enhance the quality of the image. These imaging applications have found high adoption in industrial, automotive, media, medical, and consumer applications. The manufacturers, across the globe, are striving to improve major parameters, such as resolution, performance, and pixel size for better quality in unwanted circumstances.
– CMOS image sensors are dominating the market currently, owing to their various associated benefits over CCD sensors. It is estimated that CMOS sensors offer high-speed frame rate, higher resolution, improved noise characteristics, and quantum efficiency, which has made many companies prefer this technology over CCD.
– With strict safety regulations by governments, many companies are employing driver-assistance and safety cameras as the standard. In addition, ADAS systems and innovations in autonomous vehicle technology are having a positive impact on the market.
– The major challenge will be faced by the OCMs due to the diminishing of the CCD technology market. Also, some companies have even stopped manufacturing the CCD image sensors.
An image sensor is an electronic device used in an imaging device or in digital cameras that converts the light optical image into an electronic signal by detecting associated surrounding information used to make a digital image. Image sensors making applications have found high adoption in industrial, media, medical, consumer applications, and others.
Key Trends Of Image Sensors Market:
CMOS Image Sensor Holds a Major Market Share
– With the increasing demand for high-definition image capturing devices in industries, the CMOS technology has been witnessing high adoption rate in the region, as they provide faster shutter speed while delivering high-quality images.456- With the integration of cameras into mobile devices, such as smartphones, the use of image capturing has increased significantly coupled with the growing smartphone penetration rate in the region is set to drive the market for Image sensors in the region.456- The smartphone companies are regularly looking for innovations in the smartphone’s camera to enhance the resolution. For instance, in July 2018, Sony announced the highest resolution image sensors camera IMX586 in the world for smartphone cameras. The company increased the resolution to 48 effective megapixels, which in turn is expected to compel other companies to invest in similar technology; thus boosting the market growth.456- Furthermore, the emergence of self-driving cars in the region and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) has also been instrumental in driving the market in the burgeoning automotive sector.
North America to Occupy the Major Market Share
– North America is one of the largest markets for image processing technological research, globally. The market in the region is mainly due to growing R&D activities and industrialization. Automotive is one of the largest markets in North America.456- Safety-related mandates in the automotive industry in North America are rising because of the rising accidents. This rise in accidents rate is increasing the need for ADAS in the automobile industry, with the incorporation of advanced image sensing capabilities acting as a significant market driver, and influencing the market growth in the region.456- Even the traffic federal regulations mandating the use of advanced image sensors from heavy vehicles to commercial vehicles for emergency preparedness have also contributed to the growth of the image sensors market.456- The image sensors market in North America is dominated by CMOS sensors, as they are heavily used in automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. Technological advancements and nanotechnology applications are the future opportunities for the image sensors market in North America.
